Black and white and beautiful all over! Kyle Richards made jaws drop this week when she posted a nude black-and-white photo throwback photo of herself in part of Instagram’s #challengeaccepted trend highlighting women empowerment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who was originallyterrified the black-and-white photo would reface and cause a scandal when she joined the Bravo series, now feels “empowered” by the shot.

“I struggled to post a photo because I didn’t understand what’s so ‘challenging’ about posting a black and white photo of ourselves,” the 51-year-old captioned the sultry snap. “But so many of the wonderful women in my life messaged me ‘challenging’ me ( I tagged them) So I decided to post this picture.”

“About this picture…I took this picture for my husband for Valentine’s Day one year,” she continued. “I was nervous to take it and then when I was asked to do #RHOBH I was nervous to accept doing the show because I was worried this photo would surface. I thought it was THAT risqué!! How scandalous! 🙈😂”

The Los Angeles native, who is married to husband Mauricio Umansky, is mom to four daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, 31, Alexia Umansky, 24, Sophia Umansky, 20, and Portia Umansky, 12.

“I am proud to come from a family of all women, fortunate to be surrounded by such amazing women in my life and to be the mother of 4 incredible women and soon to be woman ( Portia),” the former child star wrote. “Thank you to all the women that support me & love me. I love, support & appreciate you 🙏❤️ #challengeaccepted.”

In the attention grabbing post, the Halloween Kills actress called on several of her RHOBH co-stars including Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley to also participate in the Instagram challenge.

Richards isn’t the only famous face to participate in the #ChallengeAccepted trend. Kerry Washington, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner, Kristen Bell and Eva Longoria have helped the campaign gain visibility.

One Tree Hill actress Sophia Bush also took to Instagram to explained the origins of the challenge and the hashtag #womensupportingwomen.

“Beginning recently in Turkey, the black & white photo posts originated as a show of defiance in support of Turkish women, & specifically #PinarGültekin who was brutally murdered there,” the 38-year-old wrote on her Instagram. “Turkey has one of the highest global rates of #femicide, with more than 500 murders of women recorded in 2019, & many more that went unreported. Turkey is attempting to abolish certain aspects of the Istanbul Convention, which are meant to protect women from domestic violence. This reprehensible action would quite literally make murdering women easier. Women in Turkey are protesting the lack of action or punishment for these murders by their government.

“They are protesting because every day they wake up to see black & white photos of women who’ve been murdered on the news,” she continued. “The instagram action was intended to show the Turkish government that all women know it could be them, their picture on the news, next.”

Along with her post, Bush shared a black-and-white photo of Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky earlier this year.

“While the women educating the internet around this know there’s no ill will in the whole ‘tag women who inspire you’ thing that’s trending, it’s important to acknowledge the mission of the trend’s inception. And so in THAT spirit, I’ll say #challengeaccepted for #BreonnaTaylor. She was murdered. In her bed. By the police. 200 days ago. And not one of those men has been arrested for killing her. Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly, & Myles Cosgrove need to be arrested & charged,” she wrote. “I ‘challenge’ state attorney general @danieljaycameron to pursue justice in this case. There is no justice until her killers are arrested. There is no justice until we end qualified immunity. There is no truth to the promises of police reform until there is accountability for murdering the citizens you are tasked to serve and protect. There is no freedom until all of us are free.

She signed off the post with, “For Breonna, and for our sisters in Turkey, I chant again today ‘NO JUSTICE NO PEACE!’ #justiceforbreonnataylor #blacklivesmatter #Turkey.”