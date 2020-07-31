The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a show filled with juicy gossip that just gets juicier. The latest tea involves the alleged rumor that Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville had a secret fling in April while sharing a room in a South Carolina hotel. After their night together, Richards allegedly told Glanville that their night had to be a secret or her husband, Aaron Pyphers, would kill her if he found out.

The 47-year-old Glanville explained she flew to South Carolina to record her podcast with Richards, while Richards was currently filming a movie there during that time.

Glanville told her housewife “friends”- Kim Richards, Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave, Lisa Rinna, and Kylie Richards– at Kyle Richards’ charity event that upon her arrival to South Carolina, she had planned on staying in her own room, but Richards said she could share the bed with her daughter and her daughter’s friend and they would just get a rollaway bed.

The former model told the cameras: “that first night, the girls were sleeping in a room downstairs with a door and Denise had a room upstairs. There was no rollaway bed, conveniently. So I just slept in the bed with Denise.”

“We just had a good night, we were hanging out, and then the next night we got really drunk, we were so f–ked up and we kind of hooked up.”

The big secret started to unravel when Glanville drunkenly asked 49-year-old Richards and Phypers to be part of a “throuple” with them during the current season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Phypers, first confused on what that term means, turned down the offer.

Glanville later, during her drunken haze revealed that she and Richards had a secret fling and had been intimate prior to their podcast meetup. Fashion designer Glanville knew that Richards and Phypers had an open marriage, and as long as Richards was just with other women, everything was fine.

Actress turned reality TV housewife Richards continued to deny all claims and allegations of the alleged affair.

Glanville told the cameras that the first night the two women met, something happened. The pair went out for dinner together alone and got completely wasted and ended up making out.

“I would have never slept with Denise if I thought that Aaron was not okay with it,” Glanville said. “He knew I was going out of town with her. He knew we had made out before. There was no question in my mind that Aaron was okay with all of this.”

At a charity event, Glanville continued to talk about the hook up and disclosed that Richards called her the night before the party to make sure she hadn’t told anyone about their secret fling. She also told the girls that after their meetup in April, Richards started to completely ignore her, despite the occasional text to make sure everything was “kosher.”

After Glanville stirred the pop with these revelations, Glanville was accused of lying and making up the entire thing. The mother of two has been eager to prove that she is telling the truth by posting her and Richards’ conversation about the two staying together in the hotel room as well as taking to Twitter posting: ‘I’ve been known as a lot of things but a liar has never been one of them’ and ‘I’m literally just telling the truth’.

Glanville then tweeted: “Also you will hear the uncut version on housewives which proves that I stayed with Denise we didn’t know we were recording but we were”… “Be Patient all will be revealed.”

Kyle Richards said in her confessional during filming that “[Brandi] can be mean, she can be a bitch but I honestly don’t believe she’s a liar.” She added that she doesn’t believe “any of us really know Denise at all.”