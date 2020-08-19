New details are being revealed about the college scam at the University of Southern California.

It has been revealed that Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, the parents of the YouTube vlogger Olivia Jade, advised their daughter to play it cool with the high school counselor who, according to them, was a “nosey bastard.”

They wanted her to act normal to keep their interference in the college admissions hidden.

The information comes from the alleged court documents that also reveal that Giannulli confronted the counselor after he told an admission official at the university that Olivia could not possibly be a part of the rowing team based on her “video blogging schedule.”

LORI LOUGHLIN’S DAUGHTER OLIVIA JADE PLANNING ‘MOMMY GOING TO JAIL PARTY’: ‘LOTS OF GOODBYE SPEECHES’

“Giannulli aggressively asked what [the counselor] was telling USC about his daughters and why [the counselor] was trying to ruin or get in the way of their opportunities,” the filing states. “Giannulli also bluntly stated that [his younger daughter] was a coxswain,” revealed the court documents.

The documents also highlighted more details ahead of the sentencing, which is due on Friday.

The 55-year-old Full House star and her husband, the 56-year-old fashion designer, had to pay $500,000 to William “Rick” Singer, the college fixer, to get their two daughters to the USC.

The prosecutors wrote that the crimes committed by the couple were serious.

They added: “Over the course of two years, they engaged twice in Singer’s fraudulent scheme.

“They involved both their daughters in the fraud, directing them to pose in staged photographs for use in fake athletic profiles and instructing one daughter how to conceal the scheme from her high school counselor.”

The filing also states that the 20-year-old Olivia and her parents had a talk in January 2018 on how to make sure that the scheme remained uncovered to the counselor.

COURT COUNTDOWN: LORI LOUGHLIN TO FACE JUDGE FRIDAY – HERE’S HOW WE GOT TO THIS POINT

The court filing state: “Giannulli added: ‘F[***] him,’ and remarked that the counselor was a ‘nosey bastard.”

Giannulli allegedly confronted the counselor over his words with USC, where he said that Olivia couldn’t possibly have been a rower.

The filing also added that the counselor emailed Giannulli later that day, saying that he had advised USC that Olivia Jade “is truly a coxswain.” Giannelli then copied his wife, said “Thank you very much” and forwarded the email to Singer.

“Here we go…,” he noted in the email forwarded to Singer.

Earlier this year, the federal department released pictures that the couple used to try to get their daughter to USC. The pic showed the sisters in workout clothes at a rowing machine.

LORI LOUGHLIN & MOSSIMO GIANNULLI LIST THEIR $28 MILLION ESTATE BEFORE THEIR COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL TRIAL

The couple is trying to fight the charges, saying that the amount paid to Singer was in the form of a legitimate donation.

The plea will likely see Loughin behind the pars for two months, while her husband may be serving a term of five months.

The actress will also have to pay $150,000 in fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Additionally, her husband will be paying $250,000 in fine and perform 250 hours of service for the community.