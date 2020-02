Photo credit: MEGA

Despite their plea, Lori reportedly hired a prison expert in the event that she faces jail time. “She has someone who is advising her what to do in case she loses her case and goes to prison,” a source close to the Fuller House alum told People on January 3. “The advisor is there to help her learn the ropes, that’s not to be construed that she thinks she’s going to lose her case. Lori is a planner, and she is doing what she needs to do for all contingencies.”