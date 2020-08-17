Lori Loughlin has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in exchange for a plea agreement of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and two years of supervised release. And with the sentencing set for this Friday, August 21, daughter Olivia Jade is planning a “going away party” for mommy and daddy, OK! has learned.

“The family are facing this head on. They are not pretending that it isn’t happening and not burying their heads in the sand. Rather, close friends and family are set to gather on Thursday evening at the family’s home to say goodbye. It is like a ‘mommy going to jail’ party, along with drinks and a cake (presumably without a file in it!),” sources tell OK!.

COURT COUNTDOWN: LORI LOUGHLIN TO FACE JUDGE FRIDAY – HERE’S HOW WE GOT TO THIS POINT

The event will not be catered “by an outside company” because “they want it to be a very private affair,” the insider reveals. “I’m sure there will be lots of tears and laughter and lots of goodbye speeches.”

The YouTube star, 20 — who is organizing the festivities — “is glad to finally get this thing behind her,” the insider adds. “Although, there are going to be a few advantages of having mommy and daddy locked up. There will be no one around telling her what time she needs to be in bed. With her parents away, I’m assuming this won’t be the last house party that Olivia will plan!”

In May 2020, Loughlin, 56, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, 57, plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud charges in the college admissions scandal, which came to light in March 2019. The couple had been accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters, Olivia and Isabella, into the University of Southern California as crew recruits despite never participating in the sport.

LORI LOUGHLIN DOWNSCALES HOME BY BUYING $9.5 MILLION MANSION

In August, the Fuller House alum decided to put her $18 million Bel Air mansion up for sale, and instead, is downsizing to a $9.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California.

However, Jade, who is an influencer, is “mortified” over the recent purchase, OK! previously reported. “She is a Bel-Air type of girl; this new house in Hidden Hills is the equivalent of living in the valley,” the source explained. “Olivia is a social media star with over one million followers and has a certain lifestyle she needs to keep up for her fans. Needless to say, she won’t be recording any new videos from this house.”

“This tiny shed that is now her family home is embarrassing,” the insider added. “No one who is anyone in L.A. lives in a home that is worth less than 10 million.”

The new property is not prominently featured, either, which Jade is not happy about. “You try going from calling Mediterranean villa that was built in 1929 and sits along the fairways of Bel-Air Country Club, to living at the end of a cul-de-sac no one has ever heard of and tell me you wouldn’t be mortified,” the source explained.

Luckily, Jade’s pals are “standing by her during this painful time,” but don’t expect to see them “visiting any time soon.”

REPORT: LORI LOUGHLIN HIRES PRISON EXPERTS TO ‘HELP HER LEARN THE ROPES’ AMID COLLEGE ADMISSION SCANDA

Despite Jade not being on great terms with her parents following the scandal, the makeup mogul is trying to forge ahead and put the past behind her — once and for all.