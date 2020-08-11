Actress Lori Loughlin has decided to downsize her living conditions by selling her $18 million Bel Air mansion, instead purchasing a $9.5 million home in Hidden Hills, California.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli became embroiled in a university admissions scam last year. They pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

LORI LOUGHLIN’S ATTORNEY CLAIMS THE FBI TOLD RICK SINGER TO LIE ABOUT HER KNOWLEDGE REGARDING COLLEGE PAYMENTS

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, as well as pay a $150,000 fine. Her husband received a harsher punishment, as he will spend five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service.

The family’s new farmhouse in Hidden Hills features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a temperature-controlled walk-in wine cellar, a gym, and a movie theatre.

According to the listing, the property also has a backyard pool, spa, fire pit and barbecue area overlooking the hills, which provides “a fresh take on luxury country living.”

LORI LOUGHLIN & MOSSIMO GIANNULLI LIST THEIR $28 MILLION ESTATE BEFORE THEIR COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL TRIAL

Loughlin’s previous house overshadows the new purchase by some measure. The 12,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, among several other luxurious amenities.

The villa was reportedly sold to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen. While he forked over $18 million for the beachfront property, it is apparently about $10 million below the current asking price. The couple originally wanted $35 million for it more than three years ago.