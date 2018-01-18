Lucy Hale revealed in an emotional post on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted last night.

The former Pretty Little Liars star posted a screenshot of a note she wrote only hours after the alleged assault occurred.

“I deleted it from Instagram. But this needs to be heard,” the 28-year-old actress wrote alongside the following statement:

“I never understood sexual assault until tonight. I always sympathized, but never truly felt the pain of it until right now. My dignity and pride was broken. I am completely at a loss for words. I feel for anyone that has felt this pain that I feel right now. But I promise. I will not let a moment go by that I don’t try to make a difference.”

Lucy has already deleted the tweet, as she did with the Instagram post. See her statement below.

Lucy’s statement comes at the height of the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiative, which both began in response to sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood and across all industries.