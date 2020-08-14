Rapper Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) has spilled the secrets on new girlfriend Megan Fox’s eating habits and what allows her to keep in such good shape.

During an interview on 104.3 The Shark, he said that their midnight snacking habits are very different.

“She’s probably ordering sushi. She eats super healthy. Everything is gluten-free and organic on her menu. My menu’s like, Shake Shack, cheeseburger,” he said.

He was quick to add however that if there had been a restaurant close to his home that sold soup late at night, he would probably just eat that.

“It would be cooler if there was just a soup place that was open all night. I would just order soup all night…isn’t soup fire?! Soup goes super hard. I was not into the soup game for some years and now I totally get it. It’s almost like the adult cereal,” he revealed.

Fox has been dating MGK since parting ways with Former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green.

The pair have three sons together, and Green isn’t exactly thrilled that his estranged wife has shacked up with the rapper.

Green has been mocking Fox’s Instagram posts, and is reportedly super annoyed with the new couple as he and Fox “aren’t even divorced yet.”

“Brian is annoyed that she is so focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. He doesn’t understand the need to post social media pictures with silly captions to proclaim her love for him. They aren’t even divorced yet. It definitely annoys Brian,” a source said.