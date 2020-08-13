Brian Austin Green is not in the best mood since his estranged wife, Megan Fox, went public with her relationship with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Both Fox and Kelly have recently been sharing their pictures on Instagram. The former star of Beverly Hills 90210 doesn’t seem to be too happy about it.

A source has said People magazine that the 47-year-old Green is “annoyed that she is so focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.”

REVEALED: HOW BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN FOUND OUT ABOUT MEGAN FOX’S NEW RELATIONSHIP

“’He doesn’t understand the need to post social media pictures with silly captions to proclaim her love for him. They aren’t even divorced yet. It definitely annoys Brian,” he said.

Green seems annoyed by the fact that Fox is so public with her affection for the rapper after the couple reportedly split last year.

“’It stings a bit too that Megan moved on so quickly,” the source said.

According to the source, it is difficult for Green to recognize Fox these days, as she seems to be a different person with all her public display of affection for Kelly.

The source said that Fox has always been private, so it is hard for Green to figure out what has changed.

DIVORCE TURNS NASTY: BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN’S SAVAGE RESPONSE TO MEGAN FOX

Fox has been as quite affectionate with the rapper, even cuddling him in a week-old Instagram post with a caption that said: “Achingly beautiful boy….. my heart is yours.”

Green was quick to react to the post by Fox and added pictures of his four kids with the same captions.

Green and Fox share three kids together — Bodhi, 6, Journey, 4, and Noah, 7. There’s also Kassius, his 18-year-old son who’s his child from his last relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

Green also opened up about how he felt about the split and what it meant for him. In his podcast titled Context With Brian Austin Green, he said: “What people normally do when they get out of something, is they date. They talk to multiple people at once. Some people use dating apps, they talk to multiple people, they go on multiple dates, they spend time with people until they feel a connection with somebody and something builds from there.

THIS IS WHY MEGAN FOX DOESN’T TRAVEL WITH HER KIDS

“What’s unfortunate for me and the situation is I’ll literally go on one date with somebody – not even a date – just meet somebody and have lunch and all of a sudden it’s written as like ‘Oh, his new fling, and oh, he’s playing two women at the same time.”

Green has been on multiple dates since his relationship with Fox ended. He has been linked to model Tina Louise and TV star Courtney Stodden. He was also recently seen with Jane Seymour’s daughter Jennifer Flynn.

Fox and Green have been more than just couples. They are also business partners and own a company called InteliQore, which helps people fight cybercrime in real-time. The company came into existence after the couple faced cyberbullying and online harassment themselves.

The company’s latest product is called TRIPP, and it sees Flynn’s mother, Jane, as a partner.