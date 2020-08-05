Megan Fox has posted a picture with her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, and they seem to be perfectly smitten in each other’s company.

The 34-year-old was seen gushing over her 30-year-old boyfriend in a picture that she uploaded to her Instagram.

“Achingly Beautiful Boy…” read the caption of a black-and-white mirror selfie on Aug. 5. The actress and rapper were seen wrapped in towels around their waist, standing next to each other

“My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪.” the caption added.

A week earlier, the hip hop star, whose real name is Colson Baker, took social media by storm after he shared their first-ever picture together after dating rumors had started making rounds.

“Waited for eternity to find you again … 🔪💫❤️🔪,” Kelly wrote in the caption for his Instagram post.

The couple was first seen together three days after Brian Austin Green confirmed on his podcast that he and Fox had separated after a decade of marriage.

It didn’t take long for Fox’s ex-lover Green to take a dig at her Instagram post as he posted a picture of his kids with the same caption.

“Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours,” read the caption with the picture of his four kids.

REVEALED: HOW BRIAN AUSTIN GREEN FOUND OUT ABOUT MEGAN FOX’S NEW RELATIONSHIP

On his podcast titled With Brian Austin Green, the 47-year-old Beverly Hills 90210 star said that they were “trying to sort of be apart”. Fox and Green share three kids — Journey, 3, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7.

“She met this guy Colson on set, on this film she’s working on,” Green revealed on his podcast.

“I’ve never met him — goes by Machine Gun Kelly — I’ve never met him but you know, Megan and I have talked about him and they’re friends at this point. … From what she’s expressed, he’s a really just nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment,” he added.

RAPPER MACHINE GUN KELLY MAKES RELATIONSHIP WITH MEGAN FOX INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL

As Kelly and Fox’s relationship established firm grounds, they gave their first interview together in July on the podcast Give Them Lala …with Randall. The podcast is hosted by Lala Kent and Randall Emmett.

Emmett is the director of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass which led to the couple’s budding romance.

“The second that I was in a room with him … I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said.

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately because I felt it right away.”

“You two are the best actors in the world,” Emmett teased on the episode of the podcast.

“I knew there was chemistry but I didn’t know anything on a personal level. When I was watching you guys in the frame … as a director, I just thought I was a genius. … The chemistry that was going on was very magical.”