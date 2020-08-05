Maddie Ziegler has apologized for her past actions, acknowledging that what she did was “ignorant and racially insensitive”.

The former Dance Moms star sent out the apology note through her Instagram story and wrote about her thoughts on the old videos that had resurfaced on social media, causing a stir.

“There are a few videos some of you have seen from when I was about 9 years old where I thought it was funny to mock people and accents,” she wrote. “I’m honestly ashamed and I’m truly sorry for my actions.”

The 17-year-old added that her decisions in the video aren’t the ones that she would “make today”.

“What I thought was silly humor when I was younger I know was actually ignorant and racially insensitive,” she wrote.

“We have all made mistakes in our lives and learn to be better people.”

Zieglar asked for “forgiveness” from her fans, adding that it was her responsibility to set a good example for her fans.

Several of her fans insisted that she issue an apology. Despite her trying to distance herself from her old posts, Twitter users dug out several more videos that depicted similar behavior on her part.

Some videos looked like a young Maddie trying to mock accents, and even calling someone ‘a lesbian’ in what looked like an insult.

“I know some of you are hurt and may not accept my apology but I want to ask all of you to please be kind to each other on socials,” she wrote. “There is no need to attack each other or try to defend me. I don’t want anyone to feel bullied and think we can all learn from my mistakes and spread love during these times when we need it most.”

Maddie’s career began when she was eight, and she quickly rose to fame with her appearance on the show Dance Moms. Later, she went on to work in several music videos, including Sia’s Elastic Heart and Chandelier.

An apology also came out from Ziegler’s 16-year-old sister Mackenzie in July who took to Instagram live to talk about how she is much more educated now than she was before.

“I’m so sorry that I offended the Black community. I would never treat you like that now. I would never,” said Mackenzie.

Several of her fans responded on a positive note, saying that they loved her and that it was a good way to issue an apology.