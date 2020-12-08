Zanini Cineus has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The two were reportedly not home at the Massachusetts mansion during the break-in.

The 34-year-old now faces multiple charges, including breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing, according to local police.

TMZ reported that Cineus is homeless and has a complicated history with the former New England Patriots pro. Last year, Cineus was reportedly arrested for stealing a Tom Brady jersey from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame exhibit in Foxboro.

On Monday, December 7, police responded to the house around 6 a.m. after a security company monitoring the home reported that alarms had gone off in the house. They also reported seeing an intruder on a security camera.

When authorities got to Brady and Bündchen’s home, officers apparently found the deranged fan in the basement, “laying on the couch in the middle of the room.”

Brady and Bündchen were obviously miles away, since the couple moved to Tampa Bay, Fla., when the famed QB left the Patriots to play for the Buccaneers.

Officials also say Cineus has “several active warrants out of Wrentham District Court stemming from incidents that occurred in Foxboro, MA late last year.”

Cineus pleaded not guilty on Monday to trespassing and breaking and entering charges during his arraignment in Brookline District Court, according to prosecutors. He was held in custody pending a competency evaluation on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, Brady and Bündchen bought the property in 2013 and built the home from the ground up. The 12,112-square-foot mansion boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and features a rec room, gym, wine room, spa and an outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden.

The couple put the place on the market in late 2019. They took it off the market, but are still trying to sell the property.

If Cineus would like to return, Brady’s digs could be all his — for a cool $33.9 million.