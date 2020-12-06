Supermodel Gisele Bündchen set the internet on fire earlier this week when she posted a fabulous bikini snap of herself on Instagram.

In the gorgeous pic, the 40-year-old bombshell posed in the water and reached up to the moon. “What you’re doing today is getting you closer to where you want to be tomorrow?” she captioned the stunning snap.

Her followers were quick to shower the former Victoria Secret’s angel with praise. “The most sensual and beautiful,” one user wrote with heart-eye emojis and clapping hands emojis. “Beautiful,” another person simply stated.

Since 2001, Bündchen has been one of the highest paid supermodels in the world. In 2007, she was the 16th richest woman in the entertainment industry.

The Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program has been married to NFL icon Tom Brady since 2009, and the pair share two beautiful children together: Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7.

Vogue credited Bündchen with ending the chic era of modeling in 1999, paving the way for a sexy, healthier look with curves and a golden tan.

Bündchen continues to flaunt her fit physique on Instagram, inspiring women all around the world to be their authentic self at any age.

