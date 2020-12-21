A 40-year-old Arizona man currently has spurred a police investigation for allegedly fatally shooting his 10-year-old son, then turning the gun on himself, on Saturday, December 19.

According to local news, Tucson police responded to a 911 call that was placed early Saturday morning, just around midnight, by someone concerned that Phillip Foye was not responding to text messages or calls.

When the police arrived to do a welfare check on Foye, nobody answered the door upon their arrival. Officers then discovered the home was treated with a barricade.

Utilizing their SWAT team, they were able to enter, however, and discovered Foye dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Even more tragically, a child was found in another room, dead with indications of gunshot trauma.

The child was identified Sunday by police as 10-year-old Sebastian Foye. The two apparently lived together with an unnamed adult female resident, who was not present at the time of the shooting.

"Based on the initial investigation, detectives believe Phillip Foye was the only adult in the home armed with a firearm," police informed local news of the shooting. It is believed the shooting took place shortly before the 911 call occurred. A motive is not currently known for the elder Foye's actions. A Facebook account that appears to belong to Foye states that he is divorced, and features a selection of photos showing him apparently happy and enjoying a variety of outdoor sports and activities such as snowboarding, hiking and biking, several with his young son accompanying him.

Tucson Police Department Sgt. Richard Gradillas gave a statement to PEOPLE regarding the mysterious shooting, lamenting the unfortunate timing right before the Christmas holiday. “It is pretty traumatic especially around Christmas time,” he said. “You have someone who hasn’t even started his life. It is tragic. The child was involved in youth sports and heavily involved in the community. It is just bad.”