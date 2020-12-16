More and more details about how Amethyst Killian tragically died are coming to light. As OK! previously reported, the pregnant mom of two, who was reported missing on Thanksgiving Day, was found dead in a wooded area in Missouri in early December.

Killian, who was known as Ame, left her home the night she was killed to meet someone who was going to give her some cash — but never made it back.

“I had seen her coming down the steps and said, ‘Where are you going? It’s like one o’clock in the morning,’” Killian’s stepfather, Tony Stelzer Sr., told The Sun. “She said she was going to get some cigarettes and meet up with someone that was going to give her some money.”

He added, “I said, ‘You better be careful. I love you, I’ll see you soon,’ and she said, ‘I love you too, Dad, and I will.’ I never thought that was going to be the last time I ever saw my daughter.”

Damion Delgado, 27, who is a suspect, has been taken into custody on counts of first and second-degree murder. Tim Lohmar, St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney, said Killian was “targeted” and stabbed more than 20 times — in the head, neck and abdomen.

“It was a very violent, violent killing,” Lohmar said in a press conference last week.

According to the police, Delgado and Killian met after she responded to an online ad, and she offered sexual services in exchange for money.

Following the devastating incident, Stelzer is still trying to find justice for his late daughter. “It was a very, very tragic, brutal and gruesome murder,” he said. “I’m glad they caught this monster that [allegedly] killed my daughter. But we just have so many more questions that need to be answered. We don’t know why [she was killed] or why it had to be so brutal.

“It’s very heartbreaking and it hurts so bad everyday the pain that I and my family suffer will be forever lasting,” Stelzer added. “The hardest thing about it is accepting it.”

Killian was also struggling with drug addiction before she died, and Stelzer thinks that if she hadn’t gotten into sex work, things would have been different. “She was trying to find herself but ultimately addiction took over,” he said. “I believe if she was not addicted to Fentanyl the way she was, she would have never had to turn to getting money for [sexual] favors.

“It’s quick money, you know, and I’ve talked to her, her mother’s talked to her time and time again and warned her that this lifestyle goes nowhere,” he added.

Despite her drug addiction, Stelzer praised Killian for being such a “wonderful mother” to her two children, Marley, 6, and Hendrix, 11 months.

“We feel cheated for not getting to see Ame grow as a woman and overcome adversity and addiction because she was planning on going and getting clean, I’d seen it on her web browser that she was looking up places to go to get treatment, but now it’s too late,” Stelzer said. “It cost her [her life] to live the lifestyle of a person suffering from addiction and whatever PTSD she had suffered from trauma as a kid. Her mother and I want to spread awareness as much as we can to get the word out that ‘the lifestyle’ is not worth your life.”

“She didn’t deserve any of this, no one does,” he stated.

So far, there is no motive in Killian’s death, and Delgado is being held in jail on $1 million bail.