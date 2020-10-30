First Daughter Mariah Kennedy-Cuomo is making waves after announcing the launch of her new “Mask Up” campaign — a little over a year after she and her sisters made waves by bashing First Lady Melania Trump. Cuomo took aim at Trump shortly after the First Lady wore a jacket that read, “I Really Don’t Care, Do You?” to visit children being detained at the Southern border. Cuomo made her own jacket declaring she did care, and with her new endeavor, she is using action to back up those words.

The daughter of Governor Andrew Cuomo is working with New York state and luxury consignment retailer, The RealReal, to sell designer masks that will raise funds for communities impacted by COVID-19. The profits from every mask sold go to one of three charities working in New York and across the country to help people in need — Feeding America, Nurse Heroes and the New York COVID Relief Fund.

“At a time when so many are looking for a way to make a difference, wearing a mask has the power to save lives, and is a statement about who you are,” Mariah said at a press conference earlier this week. “The Mask Up campaign unites incredible designers who are deeply connected to New York, the fashion capital of our country. The RealReal and New York State are partnering to harness the power of the fashion community to convey a very simple, but critically important message: Mask Up. Stop the Spread. Save Lives! Our country is still battling COVID-19, and this campaign demonstrates that we can find fun, creative ways to make an impact.”

Masks will be available for the next five weeks on The RealReal, with a rotating crop of designers that includes: 3.1 Phillip Lim, 4SDESIGNS, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Alice + Olivia, Altuzarra, Chromat, Collina Strada, Jonathan Cohen, KES, Mara Hoffman, Mi Jong Lee, Michael Kors, Nili Lotan, Noah, Prabal Gurung, Public School, Rag & Bone, Romeo Hunte, Ryan Roche, Sandy Liang, Studio 189, Tanya Taylor, Thom Browne, Victor Glemaud and Zero + Maria Cornejo

This is not the first time Mariah has made a big political statement. In 2018, the Cuomo girls made their opinion on President Donald Trump‘s decision to separate families at the southern border — and the First Lady’s indifference to his actions — very clear. At the Kennedy family’s annual Fourth of July party, Mariah, sisters Michela and Cara, and mom Kerry Kennedy all paraded around town in jackets that read: “I Really Do Care.”

They wore the jackets while golf carting through the annual Hyannisport Fourth of July parade, marching around town and back at the family compound, where they posed for countless social media posts. The Cuomo-Kennedys and their cousins also carried signs during the parade that read: “Break Bread Not Families.”

Their mother, Kerry, seemed to lead the effort, having posted a photo of the finished jackets before they made their parade debut. “Happy Fourth of July! Join our chain fast 24 hours over 24 days for 2400 children taken from their families,” she wrote in that post, while tagging her mother Ethel Kennedy, Julia Roberts and Alec Baldwin. She then promoted “Break Bread Not Families” — the family’s charitable initiative, which is supported by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization.

Kerry was married to Governor Cuomo in 1990, joining together two of the country’s storied political dynasties. The union lasted 12 years after which the two battled one another for years until they finally managed to finalize their divorce. Cuomo went on to date entrepreneur and TV personality Sandra Lee, while Kerry is often seen with Gail Evertz.