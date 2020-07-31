There is a tweet from producer DJ Mark Ronson doing rounds of the internet in which Taylor Swift seemingly tells him about her latest album Folklore way back in 2016. The audio from the clip is obviously (and badly) dubbed, but is it real?

Well… yes and no. The clip is real in the sense that it was created and posted on Ronson’s verified Twitter profile with the caption “Taylor actually telling me about #folklore back in 2016. On tape. Crazy.”

Swift herself even replied to Ronson’s tweet by saying: “Thank you for keeping the secret til now”.

But here is the thing: its all part of an elaborate joke concocted by Ronson.

In the short clip, Ronson tells Swift that he has listened to the new The National album. This is a reference to The National’s Aaron Dessner, who co-produced 11 of the songs on Folklore, including the first single Cardigan and Invisible String.

Whenever Swift releases an album, it is bound to make waves. Folklore is no different. Released as a surprise on 24 July, the album sold more than 1.3 million copies in the first 24 hours. It has also managed to become the best-selling album of the year so far.

The official music video for Cardigan currently has just under 34 million views on YouTube, and it was only uploaded only a week ago.

The video was shot during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Swift thanked the crew for working under tough conditions.

“A special thank you to our on-set medics, COVID-19 compliance personnel and the crew for operating under the strictest guidelines including wearing PPE, practicing thorough sanitization and respecting social distancing during the video shoot,” Swift’s people posted in the video’s description.