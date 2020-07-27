Taylor Swift has been accused of stealing a logo for her merchandise store from an online store for the promotion of her new album Folklore — and it could turn into an ugly legal fight.

Swift’s new album Folklore has sold over 1.3 million copies globally in 24 hours, becoming the most-streamed album on Apple Music on the first day of its release.

As sales numbers continue to soar, an accusation has been laid out by the founder of an online store, stating that Taylor’s merchandise logo bears a remarkable resemblance to the logo of the company.

Swift’s team had added an actual cardigan sweater (to go by the album’s lead single “Cardigan”) on her merchandise store along with a sweatshirt, a phone case, and a pop-socket.

The accusation was laid out by Amira Rasool, the founder of ‘The Folklore’, an online concept store delivering Africa and the diaspora’s top contemporary designer brands.

Rasool tweeted that “it’s one thing to use the name Folklore”, further accusing Swift and the team of “stealing Black women’s logos”.

Wait hold up. Taylor Swift, it’s one thing to use the name “Folklore” but we’re out here stealing Black women’s logos too? @TheFolklore pic.twitter.com/XvcS6dyadp — Amira Rasool (@AmiraRasool) July 24, 2020

Later, she took to Instagram to talk about how the merchandise for Taylor’s new album bears similarities to her store design.



“I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners,” Rasool wrote on Instagram.

The online concept store founder also added that she is not going to let “this blatant theft go unchecked”.

Rasool’s social media posts, especially Twitter, have received a lot of flak from several Swift fans who believe that the two logos bear no similarity and that the resemblance is a mere coincidence.

But this is not the first time that the top-selling icon has been accused of passing other people’s work. In 2015, she drew criticism for sharing an image, originally by artist Ally Burguieres, which was passed off with her lyrics by a fan.

Swift’s office had then called the attempt “an unfortunate effort to extract more money and more publicity”. The artist had responded to the statement in a letter to The Rolling Stone, saying that Taylor’s team had failed to resolve the sharing of the pirated copy to millions of people, and had further compounded the mistake by refusing to officially credit the artist’s work, and going so far as to insult and discredit her intentions.