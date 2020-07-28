Taylor Swift swiftly responded to accusations laid out by the owner of the online merchandise store, The Folklore, who claimed the pop star had “stolen” the store’s business’ logo and put it up on her merchandise for the promotion of her newest album folklore.

OK! exclusively revealed the owner of the merchandise store, Amira Rasool, exposed the singer for the seemingly theft of the logo.

“Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before ‘folklore album’ on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern,” a spokesperson for Swift said Tuesday.

“Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words’ folklore album’ has been manufactured or sent out.”

The statement added that Swift’s business team had honored Rasool’s request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word ‘the’ preceding ‘folklore album’ that they will now receive their order — with a design change.

Rasool, who had initially raised the complaint on Swift and had faced much flak from Swift fans online because of the accusation, responded to the move.

She tweeted she commends Swift’s team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to her company The Folklore’s brand.

Rasool added that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights and that it was good to see Swift’s team being on the same page.

I commend Taylor’s team for recognizing the damage the merchandise caused to my company @TheFolklore’s brand. I recognize that she has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page. https://t.co/8KR5IaYkIs — Amira Rasool (@AmiraRasool) July 28, 2020

She also said in a statement to InStyle, saying that her lawyer had been in contact with Taylor’s manager.

“Taylor’s team took swift action to have ‘the’ removed from all merchandise…It was a great first step and we are in conversation right now with Taylor’s team about the next steps to make this situation right,” she said.

“Right now I’m leaving that up to the lawyers. I commend them for removing that, but I think there’s a larger conversation that needs to be had.”

Rasool merchandise store, The Folklore, is an online concept store delivering Africa and the diaspora’s top contemporary designer brands.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s folklore has already been breaking records and has logged 1.3 million sales on the first day of its release.