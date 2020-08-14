Actor Matthew McConaughey had the chance to interview Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US’ top infectious disease expert on COVID-19, on Instagram. He asked several questions that have been bugging him.

“Like a lot of people, I’ve been more than disillusioned – actually quite full of rage – at how COVID has been politicized. (People are) looking for identity and purpose in a big time of unknown. And man, so many people have become disillusioned with our leadership,” McConaughey said.

He added: “But also so many people have fervently (clung) to the fringes of the right and left, which causes further divide a lack of unity.”

In the 40-minute interview, McConaughey asked if it wouldn’t be better if the US took a ‘herd immunity’ approach.

Dr. Fauci was quick to disprove the thinking, saying: “No way. If everyone contracted it … a lot of people are going to die. The death toll would be enormous and totally unacceptable. And that’s the reason why we’re against saying, ‘Let it fly. Let everybody get infected and we’ll be fine.’ That’s a bad idea.”

He also told McConaughey that the nation needs to decide how to move forward, and what the highest priorities are. “You want to open the bars, or you want to open the schools?” he asked the actor.

Towards the end of the interview, McConaughey jokingly asked Fauci whether he will get any kickbacks when a vaccination is successfully developed.

“Matthew, no. I got zero! I’m a government worker. I have a government salary,” Fauci laughed.

McConaughey ended the interview by likening the nation’s need to stand together to historical events like World War II and 9/11.

“That’s it. … We can have our freedom and our party later. Right now, let’s pull together,” he concluded.