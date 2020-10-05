Megan Thee Stallion is standing up for women everywhere — especially Black women.

The rapper used her performance on Saturday Night Live‘s season premiere to criticize Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron for failing to deliver justice for Breonna Taylor.

She kicked off the night in dramatic style with her first single “Savage,” with “Protect Black Women” in the background.

About halfway through her performance, the sounds of gunshots rang out as she and her dancers paused as audio recording from Malcolm X’s 1962 speech “Who Taught You to Hate Yourself?” played behind her.

“The most disrespected, unprotected, neglected person in America is the Black woman,” the recording said. “Who taught you to hate the texture of your hair, the color of your skin, the shape of your nose? Who taught you to hate yourself from the top of your head to the soles of your feet?”

That recording was immediately followed by activist Tamika Mallory, calling out Cameron, who is Black, and said that no significant charges would be brought against the officers involved in the March shooting death of Taylor, who was killed in her own home by police during a “no-knock” raid in the middle of the night. “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes who sold our people into slavery,” she said.

After Mallory’s quote, Megan spoke directly to the audience: “We need to protect our Black women. And love our Black women ’cause at the end of the day, we need our Black women.”

She extended her message to protecting Black men from turning into social media hashtags, before jumping back into the performance.

MEGAN THEE STALLION CLAIMS RAPPER TORY LANEZ SHOT HER, DEMANDS HE STOPS LYING

The musical star is no stranger to gun violence — on July 12, according to the Houston rapper’s Instagram account, Tory Lanez fired several gunshots at her after the two got into an argument, resulting in injuries to her feet. Bystanders called law enforcement after hearing the gunshots.

Megan didn’t file a police report, but Lanez was eventually arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and later released on bail. Despite initially shielding Lanez from public scrutiny and law enforcement, Megan still faced a barrage of ridicule and accusations of lying.

SAVAGE! TORY LANEZ DENIES HE SHOT MEGAN THEE STALLION ON HIS NEW ALBUM

Lanez addressed the shooting by releasing an album in late September with disparaging remarks against women in music, including rapper Asian Doll and singer JoJo, who supported Megan.

Megan closed out the show with her performing her latest single, “Don’t Stop,” with a brief cameo from Young Thug.