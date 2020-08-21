Megan Thee Stallion put rapper Tory Lanez on blast during her Instagram Live, claiming the hip-hop star is the one who shot her after a Hollywood Hills party last month.

The rapper also accused Lanez and his team of lying about the shooting that took place on July 12.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit,” the ‘WAP’ rapper said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

The Houston rapper denied claims that she had previously assaulted the Canadian rapper highlighting that their argument had nothing to do with Lanez’s interest in KUWTK star Kylie Jenner.

“I never hit you. Motherfuckers were like, ‘Oh she’s mad ’cause he’s trying to fuck with Kylie Jenner.’ No I wasn’t,” she added. “You shot me.”

The 25-year-old recounted more details of the incident adding there were two other people in the car prior to the shooting – the record producer’s security guard and friend.

“I get out the car … I don’t want to argue anymore,” she said. “I get out. I’m walking away. This n***a, from out the back seat of the car, starts shooting me. You shot me! I didn’t get cut by no glass.”

The ‘Savage’ singer went on to explain why she hadn’t come forward with identifying her shooter to the police. She described the police at the time as being very aggressive.

“The police come, I’m scared. All this shit going on with the police? The police is shooting motherfuckers for anything,” she continued. “The police was literally killing Black people for no motherfucking reason.”

“You think I’m about to tell the police that we—n***as, us Black people—got a gun in the car?” she said. “You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up? N***a, I’m scared … Why the fuck would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this n***a shot me? So I can get shot, you can shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?”

The ‘Captain Hook’ singer was shot in both feet and posted a photo of her gunshot wounds – which has since been removed from Instagram – to call out those who accused her of lying about her injuries.

“What I have learned [about the] majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit Y’ALL make up,” she wrote.

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK,” the post read. “Why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y’all upset that I can walk? … I usually don’t address internet bulls — but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well!”

The 28-year-old Legendary judge was arrested by the LAPD the night of the shooting on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

Right before Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete, took to social media, a spokesperson for the L.A. District Attorney’s Office, Richardo Santiago, reportedly told Billboard that the police will make a decision on whether or not to pursue the assault charges after more details from the investigation is provided.

Lanez is currently out on bond after posing at $35K bail.

The two artists had been linked but never officially spoke about being an item. Megan Thee Stallion and Lanez had appeared in multiple TikTok videos and Instagram stories together during quarantine, which led fans to speculate about a possible romance.