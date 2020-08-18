After garnering numerous media headlines, the book Finding Freedom was finally released on Aug. 11. Written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Caroryl Durand, the book looks at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex giving up their royal duties and the reasons leading to it, among other things.

Now, the critic and satirist Craig Brown has revealed the Meghan Markle’s association with Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has not been mentioned in the book to protect the Duchess’ “mission.”

Meghan had talked about Ivanka on her now-dissolved blog, The Tig in 2014 and had called her “intelligent” and “staggeringly beautiful”.

“When we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does – because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat,” Meghan had written on her blog.

Adding to their association, Andrew Morton revealed in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess that she was “thrilled when Ivanka agreed to fill in her simple questionnaire for Tig Talk.

“More thrilled when she accepted her invitation to meet for drinks and dinner the next time Meghan was in New York.”

However, the newly released biography had no mention of her admiration for Ivanka.

Craig wrote for Mail, saying: “The authors of Finding Freedom conveniently airbrush Ivanka from the record, perhaps fearful that the Trump formula for success and happiness might jar against Harry and Meghan’s new mission to ‘build a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world’.”

The relationship between the two seemed to take a sharp turn when Meghan had criticized the American president and had called him “nasty” during the presidential elections in 2016. She further accused him of being “divisive” and “misogynistic” during the campaign, pledging to cast her vote against his presidential rival Hillary Clinton.

The royal couple, time and again, have insisted that they have nothing to do with the book, and even the co-author, Omid has said that he did not speak to them directly despite having close ties with her.

In a recent interview with the CEO and co-founder Emily Ramshaw for the launch of The 19th* — an organization “shine a light on the unfinished business of the 19th Amendment and empower women,” Meghan spoke about how she would be voting for the upcoming elections and expressed her viewpoints on it.

The 39-year-old said: “To come back and to just see the state of affairs, I think at the onset. If I’m being honest, it was just devastating. It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment.

“If there’s any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role and acknowledging their role that they had played, either actively or passively, in the discrimination of other people, specifically of the Black community, it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning.”