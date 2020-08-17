Prince Harry allegedly shouted at Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 after one of the royal aide’s failed to meet Meghan Markle’s needs for her dream wedding attire, Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom, claimed in his new book.

In a TV interview — which premiered on August 17 on True Royalty TV — the royal biographer explained the dispute between the 35-year-old prince and 94-year-old queen.

In May 2018, the Duke of Essex was livid when the Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, would not travel to Buckingham Palace to allow the Suits actress to try on a tiara that she wanted to wear for their wedding.

So, Harry angrily phoned the Queen to complain about the royal aide’s inability to meet the Duchess of Essex’s demand on short notice.

Scobie explained to host Kate Thornton that “Harry had to intervene.”

“He called his grandmother and said, ‘I don’t know what the hell is going on. This woman needs to make this work for my future wife,’” he shared.

“Harry felt that there were those within the institution that would stop at nothing at the very least to make Meghan’s life difficult,” the royal expert continued.

Harry’s fury regarding the 39-year-old’s desire to wear the tiara — which became known as “tiaragate” — continued, as the author revealed that “Meghan didn’t get to try the tiara on again until a few days before the wedding.”

During the interview, Scobie explained that his new book also sheds light on the relationship between Harry and Prince William, 38, explaining that the two “barely speak.”

“The brothers had not spoken since around the time of the Sandringham summit. They hadn’t seen each other. That’s really going to take some time to heal,” he continued. “I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider.”

“And that’s partly because of things that take place — and we discuss them in the book,” he added.

Scobie said that the relationship began dwindling when the Duke and Duchess of Essex decided to announce their departure before the royal family was able to handle it internally, causing a tear in the monarchy.

“I think really where it went wrong for Harry and Meghan and the Cambridges was that decision to go public with the road map to their new working model,” Scobie said. “The statements weren’t discussed internally. That’s really what caused the most amount of hurt to William, because he wears two hats.”

The author, who is open to the fact that he had spoken with Harry and Markle in the notes of his book, claimed that Kate Middleton, 38, is one of the reasons why the brothers had a falling out in the first place.

Scobie said: “If I’m being honest — and that’s highlighted throughout the book — the relationship between Meghan and Kate really never progressed that far.”

“Meghan felt there wasn’t much effort made on Kate’s side to look after her during some of the darker moments, particularly during her pregnancy,” he shared.

Scobie also revealed that Prince Charles, 71, is in support of Harry and the former actress’ decision to sue the Mail on Sunday over publishing Markle’s letter to her estranged father. However, the Prince of Wales is allegedly “too afraid” to say it publicly.

Now that Harry and Markle just bought a new $14.5M home in Santa Barbara, California, here’s hoping the pair can put aside all of the royal drama once and for all.

Finding Freedom —which was released on August 11 — follows the story of Markle and Harry’s relationship and their ultimate decision to depart from the royal family.