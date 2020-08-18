Meghan Markle plans to break one of the most solemn royal rules by actively campaigning to get President Trump out of the White House, OK! has learned.

“Traditionally, members of the British royal family are apolitical in public. Meaning they do not, and cannot, express political views or even vote. Meghan has made it very clear that she isn’t playing this game. She will be proudly voting in November and letting her political thoughts be heard loud and clear between now and then,” sources tell OK!.

“Queen Elizabeth II is horrified by this development as it goes against everything she has been taught. The Queen is deeply worried that this is crossing a red line and fears that if the royal family is seen as trying to sway an election one way or another, the results could be disastrous,” the insider adds.

“Meghan believes deeply in everyone’s right to vote, especially women. She isn’t going to let some old, stuffy royal tradition take away her voice,” adds a pal. “Prince Harry totally supports her and cannot wait to be in D.C. with his wife when President Biden is sworn into office.”

The 39-year-old Suits alum has expressed interest in heading to the polls in November 2020. “I know what it’s like to have a voice, and also what it’s like to feel voiceless,” Markle told Marie Claire magazine. “I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard.”

“One of my favorite quotes, and one of that my husband and I have referred to often, is from Kate Sheppard, a leader in the suffragist movement in New Zealand, who said, ‘Do not think your single vote does not matter much. The rain that refreshes the parched ground is made up of single drops,’” the California native continued. “That is why I vote.”

While Markle has not publicly spoken about who she will be voting for, she didn’t quite endorse Trump, 74, before the 2016 election. “Of course Trump is divisive — think about female voters alone,” she said on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore at the time.

“I think it was in 2012, the Republication Party lost the female vote by 12 points,” she added. “That’s a huge number and as misogynistic as Trump is — and so vocal about it — that’s a huge chunk of it.”

Ever since Markle and her 35-year-old husband have left England for the United States, the former lifestyle blogger hasn’t been afraid to use her voice when it comes to issues happening in the world. For instance, after George Floyd was killed in May 2020, Markle felt like she couldn’t stay silent.

“To come back and to just see the state of affairs, I think at the onset, if I’m being honest, it was just devastating,” she told cofounder and CEO Emily Ramshaw for the launch of The 19th*, a news organization which was founded to “empower women.”

“It was so sad to see where our country was in that moment,” she stated about the current political climate.

However, Markle pointed out that there are some positives to come out of these tragic situations. “If there’s any silver lining in that, I would say that in the weeks after the murder of George Floyd, in the peaceful protests you were seeing, in the voices that were coming out, in the way that people were actually owning their role and acknowledging their role that they had played, either actively or passively, in the discrimination of other people, specifically of the Black community, it shifted from sadness to a feeling of absolute inspiration, because I can see that the tide is turning,” she remarked.