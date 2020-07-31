The new biography ‘Finding Freedom’, written about the royal couple and their life together, shares intimate revelations about the rise of 38-year-old Meghan Markle’s UK stardom before her romance with Prince Harry.

While the world now knows her as the Duchess of Sussex, Markle used to be just a small-time actress trying to make herself known in the world.

In 2015, sources said the Suits actress’s PR team had arranged paparazzi shots to make Markle more famous in the UK.

Around a year prior to meeting her now-husband, Prince Harry, a source claimed her then-agent arranged shots of her walking into London restaurants.

A source told the Sun “Meghan knew the photographer was going to be at the Kensington restaurant to take her photos of her arrival. It was all pre-arranged.”

Her former agent, Gina Nelthorpe-Cowne, denied all claims of setting up these paparazzi shots.

Authors of the ‘Finding Freedom’ biography, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, confirmed that the royal couple was not interviewed at all for the biography.

After Markle and 35-year-old Prince Harry were introduced through a mutual friend, the two were quietly dating for a few months before word got out in October 2016.

A source from the biography said, “While Meghan, before she met Harry, had occasionally set up a paparazzi photo here and there or let info slip out to the press, she did everything in her power to protect the privacy of her relationship with the prince.”

The two love birds were engaged in November 2017 and married at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

“She knew keeping things quiet meant they could get to know each other without pressure or further worries that came from reporters covering their romance.’

A source close to the couple said “Their love was real and their feelings for each other were genuine. Everything else was noise.”