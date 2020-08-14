The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — purchased their new home in the luxurious Santa Barbara area for a whopping price of $14.5 million.

The property, located in a star-studded area, is where they have chosen to bring up their son Archie after stepping down from their royal duties earlier this year.

However, Markle’s love for Santa Barbara sees roots from the year 2014 when the former actress couldn’t help but gush over her stay in the area in her now-deleted Instagram profile.

She wrote: “Thank you @bacararesortsb for a wonderful stay #santabarbara #californialove.”

The photo had a picturesque shot of the Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara — a five-star property, featuring a pool and a serene ocean in the backdrop.

The resort has quite an exp[ensive price tag for anyone wanting to stay there. The price for the luxurious stay ranges over $550 per night — and why not; the guests get to access saltwater pools in the oceanfront, along with rental cabanas and tennis courts. Multiple dining options are available at the 5-star property.

During the period of her stay, Meghan was starring in the legal drama Suits — she also posted the soothing picture on her lifestyle blog’s Instagram page too, but that page has also been deleted before her marriage with Prince Harry.

“I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach, or a few avocados,” she wrote on her blog.

Meghan and Harry’s new “sanctuary” estate was taken out of a $9.5 million mortgage. Purchased in June, the property is located alongside the homes of celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Ophrah Winfrey, and Drew Barrymore.

The place is an hour’s drive away from the area where she grew up. Her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.

Their home spans over an area of 7.38 acres and has well-clipped hedges that border the property’s entry gates. There’s also a wide lane that’s carved by the Santa Barbara stone.

A large garden surrounds Their property — more like a lawn — which has lavenders, roses, and a century-old Olive and Italian cypress trees. Other areas of admiration include a children’s cottage, a two-bedroom-bathroom guest house, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and a tea house, among other things.

A local realtor named Frank Anthony told The Sun: “This is a semi-rural neighborhood that has everything.

“It’s a great place for children and families. “I can’t think of a greater place for them. The schools are also exceptional.”

It looks like Harry and Meghan’s house has everything that they need, and the couple can have a pleasant stay there while bringing up their son Archie.