A U.S. Marine who had been under investigation following a 2019 altercation with — and subsequent death of — a sophomore attending Emerson College is now being charged with murder and other charges brought by the military.

Lance Corporal Samuel London, who allegedly assaulted 19-year-old Daniel Hollis, resulting in the teen’s death four days later, has multiple counts against him, which include not only murder but also manslaughter, assault, and unlawful use of a controlled substance. His case is currently pending, according to the Marine Corps.

London reportedly tangled with Hollis in the early morning hours of September 28, 2019, when the student was leaving a party with friends planning to visit the local McDonalds. A fight broke out between his group and another group, allegedly including London. It’s believed Hollis was struck and fell, hitting his head on bricks or cement. He was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery but suffered brain damage and never regained consciousness.

The Marine Corps identified London in November 2019 as a reservist in the 25th Marine Regiment, based at Fort Devens, Mass., and said then that he was under investigation by Boston detectives in connection with Hollis’ death.

“The Marine Corps is aware of the circumstances surrounding Lance Corporal Samuel London. The charges against him are very serious, and local authorities continue to have our full cooperation,” the Corps said in a statement at the time to local news outlets.

However, several months later when a Suffolk County Grand Jury declared that nobody would be indicted in Hollis’ death — a judgement that his family termed a “crushing blow” — the military, which has jurisdiction over members of active duty, stepped in to investigate further, resulting in their own charges against London announced on Monday, November 16.

“We know his loss is felt far beyond our immediate family and while nothing will bring him back, there is no longer the frustration and despair that the accused would not be called to account for their actions,” Hollis’ family said in a resulting statement. “It may be later than we had hoped, but the justice system is at work.”

London’s uncle, Boris London, told Boston 25 News last November that his nephew is a good kid who doesn’t have a history of trouble. He theorized that the Marine may have been attempting self-defense or trying to protect his own friends during the altercation. “How he feels about this country is the same way he feels about his friends. He will protect them at any cost,” he said.