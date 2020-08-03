Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has seemingly had enough of the recent reports that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is a toxic workplace with rampant racism and harassment — so much in fact, that rumors are starting to swirl that she wants to quit the talk show.

According to a source, she feels “betrayed” by her staff and production company and “wants out of the show.”

OK! reported last week that DeGeneres has been labeled as one of the “meanest people”, and several industry workers have talked about their interactions with her.

“She is p***ed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed,” the source said.

WENDY WILLIAMS THROWS SHADE AT ELLEN DEGENERES AFTER SHE WINS AT THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

Others have said that she feels like she is being targeted for being successful.

An insider said: “She knows she can be tough at times but believes she works hard and is extremely creative and that it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her.”

In a statement sent to her staff regarding the allegations, DeGeneres stands firm that everyone who works on her show should be treated with respect.

ELLEN DEGENERES EMOTIONALLY RECALLS BEING SEXUALLY ASSAULTED AS A TEENAGER

“Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show,” the statement reads.

DeGeneres admitted that she might have let some things go unnoticed and came very close to confirming the recent allegations.

“I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again,” Degeneres said.

ELLEN DEGENERES JOKES ABOUT RECENT ACCUSATIONS OF NOT PAYING STAFF OVERTIME

As the investigation continues into the claims, OK! has learned that executive producer Ed Glavin is expected to be one of the first people to be fired from the show.

This comes as a further 36 former employees detailed misconduct on the show, with some claiming sexual harassment.

“We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them. Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show,” WarnerMedia said in a statement.