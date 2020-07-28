Need a laugh? Who doesn’t during these uncertain times.

Naomi Watanabe, the Japanese Comedian, has beaten her previous imitations in a new parody video of Lady Gaga’s ‘Rain on Me’, which also features Yuriyan Retriever as Ariana Grande.

The 32-year old has earned herself a reputation of the “Japanese Beyoncé” because of her jaw dropping performances imitating some of America’s top talents, especially Beyoncé.

This time, she shot Lady Gaga’s performance perfectly capturing some key moments in the original hit.

Adorned in a pink body suit, Watanabe imitates Lady Gaga lying down with rain pouring all over her with a dagger sunk in her thigh.

The scene of the raindrops turning into daggers flying all over also mimics the actual section — so much so, it is difficult to imagine that the scene was not cut from the original video.

However, the most realistic scene in the parody scene is the hair flow scene, which is indistinguishable from the original scene. Watanabe managed to replicate the scene with heavenly accuracy such that anybody would have difficulties distinguishing the two videos.

Evidently, the parody video differs with the original on a few scenes.

Unlike in the original video, the dagger happens to be the Japanese candy and instead of throwing it away as Lady Gaga does, Watanabe eats it.

Similarly, there is less rain and mist in the parody footage, but that is understandable considering the budget for the parody video. The wings on “Ariana Grande” also appear crooked compared to the highly polished pair worn by the 27-year old ‘7 Rings’ singer.

The street dance scene also takes place at a crosswalk section making it very distinct from the original video which takes place in an indistinguishable street.

The main venue of the parody video also features Japanese architecture with highly Asian ambiance instead of the more familiar western skyline.

Retriever also manages to imitate Ariana Grande with amazing talent. She became famous during her appearance on the 14th season of America‘s Got Talent series where she was eliminated after Simon Cowell and Julianne Hough voted against her.

Julianne, however, also showed her some dance moves in the backstage to improve her bizarre dance moves. Despite her elimination, the crowds enjoyed her performance. Her latest imitation of Ariana Grande shows that the Japanese comedian tried to actually fit in Grande’s shoes, rather than make a scene out of it.

Watanabe released the parody video two months after the original song premiered on May 25, 2020. The song is the second track on Lady Gaga’s ‘Chromatica’ album and talks about embracing past trauma and has debuted number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The hit managed to reach a record of 31.4 million streams shortly after release. Grande also became the first person to have four records at number 1 on the billboard.

Despite the awkwardness in the parody video, the two Japanese comedians appear to have mastered the imitating the duo. The video has received over 4.5 million views within three days on YouTube!