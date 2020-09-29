Naya Rivera‘s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has moved in with her sister Nickayla to help raise the late star’s son, Josey — almost three months after the Glee alum tragically died.

The pair have become quite close, apparently leaning on each other for support ever since the 33-year-old drowned in Lake Piru, Calif., on July 8.

According to the Daily Mail, Dorsey, 37, and the model, 25, are living in a three-bedroom rental — a process that began when Nickayla was seen helping Dorsey move his belongings from his previous home in North Hills, which is in the San Fernando Valley, on September 6.

“They were fooling around and chatting the whole time,” a witness who spotted the duo in Target told the newspaper. “They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.”

Dorsey and Nickayla are reportedly sharing the responsibility of raising Josey with Dorsey’s parents.

On September 28, Nickayla made it clear that Dorsey and Josey are an important part of her life. “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure,” she continued. “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”

The late actress initially sought to split from Dorsey in 2016, though the two reconciled. They eventually separated for good in 2018.

“There are not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts,” Dorsey wrote in an Instagram tribute to Rivera following her death. “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey, it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”

Rivera was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on July 24.