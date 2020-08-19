Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne has slammed the recent popularity of face tattoos as “dirty” and said it’s something that “should be stopped.”

Talking about face tattoos on his Ozzy’s Boneyard radio station, the former Black Sabbath frontman, who himself is heavily tattooed, said: “I would never do that. Anything above the collar should be stopped. To be honest, it makes you look dirty.”

Musicians like Post Malone, Trace Cyrus, Lil Wayne, Travis Barker, and Wiz Khalifa are famous for sporting serious ink on their faces.

Osbourne also said that the older he got, the harder it was for him to sit for a tattoo session.

“I was 50 something, and I was like, ‘What the f*** are you doing?’ When he got my elbows I was like, ‘What are you doing? What are you paying this f****** a******* to do?’” he said during his radio show.

A film about Osbourne’s troubled life is in the works, but the rocker is currently struggling with Parkinson’s disease and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“The worst thing is the pandemic. Since Kobe Bryant died it has gone downhill and the whole world seems to be a collision course with doom. And the thing about it is that it is not getting any better. It is getting worse. Every country has some control of it, we haven’t got any control here. I want them to get a grip on this damn virus thing,” he said.

With the pandemic and his ill state, he also has to battle quarantine and being at home all the time.

“The hardest thing for me is to not get under everybody’s feet. With quarantine, we see more of each other than we normally do, as we cannot go anywhere… You have no time for you because you are always hanging around other families. Even with loved ones, you can have too much of anything. It is heaven and then we began to get on each other’s nerves. That is normal with everyone.”

Black Sabbath recently announced a 50th-anniversary box set of their 1970 album ‘Paranoid‘, to be released in October this year.