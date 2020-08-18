Paris Hiltonmay be notorious for being one of the first big-name social media personalities and New York’s “It Girl”, but the trailer for her new YouTube documentary titled This Is Paris: The Paris Hilton You Never Knew is sure to shock fans and viewers.

In the trailer, the socialite hints at a childhood traumatic secret she had kept from her family for years and how it had affected her life growing up in the public eye.

After making it big with Nicole Richie from the reality series The Simple Life in 2003 and her controversial leaked sex tape from 2001, the 39-year-old has been in the spotlight for a good majority of her life and is now ready to show another side to herself.

At the beginning of the trailer, Hilton said, “I feel like the whole world thinks they know me. No one really knows who I am.”

‘IT WAS LIKE BEING RAPED’ — PARIS HILTON REVEALS THE HORRIBLE AFTERMATH OF HER SEX TAPE BEING RELEASED

During the trailer, it showed a montage of Hilton posing and attending events followed by the model saying, “I’m always putting on this facade. Always happy and perfect life.”

In one clip, Hilton is driving with the cameraman and says “sorry I’m so used to playing a character that it’s hard for me to be normal.”

Her sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, who she had also kept the secret from, asked in the trailer if Hilton was happy, to which she slowly nodded her head and with a laugh said, “Sometimes.”

36-year-old Nicky said in a voice recording over a clip of Hilton DJing in Belgium: “They say trauma, the mind may forget but the body never forgets. It’s trapped and it can come out whenever.”

In another clip, the DJ is seen telling her parents: “I couldn’t tell you guys about it because every time I tried, I’d get punished by them. I still have nightmares about it,” she said.

HERE’S WHY PARIS HILTON HAS NO REGRETS ABOUT ENDING HER ENGAGEMENT TO CHRIS ZYLKA

“The only thing that saved my sanity is thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there.”

The trailer showed a glimpse of the untangling of the model’s life and gave insight into the person behind the iconic persona.

Hilton said “I don’t even know who I am sometimes. It didn’t used to be that way. Something happened in my childhood that I’ve never talked about to anyone.”

The trailer ends with the businesswoman sitting in a chair with tears in her eyes as someone behind the camera asked, “Is that enough?”

The fashion mogul responded, “no,” clearly implying there is so much more to the story that has yet to unfold.

This is Paris premieres on YouTube, September 14.