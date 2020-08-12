Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly wanted to recruit a young 19-year-old Paris Hilton for her pal Jeffrey Epstein, her former friend Christopher Mason claimed in the new Lifetime documentary Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

Mason — a British journalist who has known Maxwell since the 1980s — claimed Maxwell, 58, was stunned by Hilton’s looks at the time, since she blurted out, “Oh my God” when she saw the blonde beauty at a party in the early 2000s, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the documentary, which aired on August 9, Maxwell said that Hilton, now 39, would be “perfect for Jeffrey” and asked a friend to “introduce” the two of them. While Mason wasn’t too sure when the encounter occurred, he said the party happened after Hilton was signed to Donald Trump’s modeling agency, T Management, which was the first step towards the television personality’s stardom.

The disgraced socialite was arrested in July 2020 and is currently in custody after she recruited underage girls for Epstein throughout their relationship. Maxwell plead not guilty and her trial date is set for July 2021. Maxwell’s lawyers said the charges are “meritless.”

Epstein and Maxwell met in the early 90’s after she moved to New York following the death of her father, Robert Maxwell. In the Lifetime documentary, Mason admitted that people were “puzzled” by Maxwell and Epstein’s connection.

“The rumors were Ghislaine was scouring New York finding younger girls to go on dates with Jeffrey,” Mason said. “At the time, it seemed a bit naughty.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell’s lawyers have “critical new information” to help free the French native and beat the six charges of sex trafficking. According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Maxwell has been “treated less favorably than a typical pretrial detainee,” due to Epstein’s “apparent suicide attempt” in July 2019.

The letter also claims that Maxwell is “subject to suicide protocols,” which includes wearing “special clothing” and being “woken up every few hours during the night.” After being in custody for over a month, the letter claims Maxwell has been “held under uniquely onerous conditions” and is being watched 24/7.

Maxwell isn’t the only one who was in Epstein’s inner circle. In the documentary, Mason also revealed that he once spotted Prince Andrew — who has denied any wrongdoing in the scandal — and Maxwell walking along Madison Avenue in New York City.

“She introduced me to him. He told me he was staying at Jeffrey’s townhouse,” Mason said. “That fascinated me. It seems like a perfect instance of the kind of people Jeffrey was hanging out with.”