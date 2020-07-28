Cressida Bonas is officially off the market! Prince Harry’s famous ex-girlfriend married long-time boyfriend Harry Wentworth-Stanley this past weekend at a secret countryside ceremony.

The couple’s happy news was shared by the bride’s half-brother, Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, who posted a picture on his private Instagram account of the pair riding horses into the sunset, with the song A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong playing. With a ‘Mr and Mrs’ sticker over the image, and the caption, ‘My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat’, leaving no doubt of the occasion.

The couple had originally planned to wed this spring but due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, were forced to postpone their nuptials.

The 31-year-old first started dated the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven during their days at Leeds University days, before getting back together after her break-up from the famous royal. They became engaged August of last year, with Wentworth-Stanley proposing with a stunning Art Deco-inspired ruby engagement ring.

The small ceremony was limited to just 30 guests including Bonas’ seven siblings -three half-brothers on her father’s side, and three half-sisters and a half-brother on her mother’s side.

Bonas previously told The Spectator of her desire to have a low-key wedding, admitting that her father might have something bigger in mind..

‘”I’m getting married, and everyone seems to have very strong opinions about the wedding,” she said. “I disagree with nearly all of them. I always imagined I’d have a small wedding, until I realized our two families alone come to 120 people. I’m amazed that’s even possible. My dad thinks we should do what people did in his day: church service; glass of champagne; father of the bride speech; best man toast; cup of tea; piece of cake; bride and groom leave; guests ‘bugger off’ — three hours tops. This is not what I had in mind.”

View this post on Instagram We getting married 😁🥰 A post shared by Harry Wentworth-Stanley (@harrywent) on Aug 18, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT

She also predicted that she would have an outdoor wedding.

“Then I managed to upset my dad by telling him I wanted to get hitched under a tree,” she told the publication. “ He’s in his seventies, and a traditional type — his mother, Winifred, was a choir mistress. He looked at me as if I had completely lost the plot, then he insisted that we say our vows in a church. ‘How much poorer our lives would be without our churches and music,’ he said, with real feeling. He said that the cultural side of Christianity was enormously important to him and probably is to most young people, even if they don’t realize it. He added that vows exchanged in a church are more likely to be taken seriously. In his dreams, my father is the Iron Duke, winning campaigns on the battlefield. He does not want to be defeated by his daughter and a tree. My mum, typically, took a different approach: she said she would be very happy for me to get married in the tree if that made me happy. Fortunately, we have a middle man; my older half-brother Henry happens to be an event planner. I’m leaving the diplomacy to him.”

Their wedding comes just one week after Bonas’ close friend, Princess Beatrice tied the knot with British property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Royal Lodge, in Winsdor. The Queen, Prince Philip, her parents and sister were all in attendance.

Bonas famously dated Prince Harry from 2011 to 2014, The former Duke Of Sussex went on to marry American “Suits” actress Meghan Markle in 2018 before announcing their official departure as senior members of the royal family in 2019.

