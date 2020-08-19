Buckingham Palace has described the media reports of a relationship breakdown between Prince Charles and his sons William and Harry as “complete nonsense”.

The claims stem from the explosive book ‘Finding Freedom’ by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, in which the author details the “hot and cold” relationship between the Prince and his sons.

In a recent television interview, the author explained that the Royal bond was difficult because Prince Charles was “not just their father, he’s also the future king and their boss – he’s the purse keeper”.

STUNNING CLAIM: PRINCE CHARLES WOULDN’T SUPPORT SON HARRY’S EXTRA CHARITY WORK

The book goes on to describe how, with the alleged tension between the Royal males, the Prince’s 70th birthday photo session was an “absolute nightmare” to arrange.

Scobie said in an interview that: “Someone close to Prince Charles [said] this was a headache to arrange.” This claim has been disputed by the Palace staff as being pure “poppycock” – a British slang term for ‘nonsense’.

‘Finding Freedom’ has caused quite a stir in the Royal household, with many staffers and insiders scurrying to quell any unpleasant rumors.

“Not only is this book incredibly one-sided for various gripes from Harry and Meghan, claims of breakdowns in the relationship with his father and him supporting their various legal cases are entirely false,” a source in the Palace said.

PRINCE HARRY ALLEGEDLY SHOUTED AT THE QUEEN AFTER ROYAL AIDE FAILED TO MEET MEGHAN MARKLE’S TIARA REQUEST

The book, which went on sale on Aug. 11, also details that Prince Harry had been “frustrated” with the Royal rules and regulations – which often saw him being sidelined in favor of his father or Prince William.

Of the relationship between Prince Charles and Prince Harry, Scobie said: “What is interesting and I found time and time again, his sympathy for the couple was often there [but] he was almost too afraid to voice it or take it any further. He quietly supported Harry and Meghan’s decision to sue the Mail on Sunday over the letter – but did he publicly support them? No.”