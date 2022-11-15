King Charles' 'Hot & Cold Relationship' With Sons Likely Stems From Tension Over Money, Royal Biographers Reveal

While Prince Harry's tension with his father, King Charles, has played out publicly since the latter left the monarchy in 2020, insiders claim the newly appointed king has never had a perfect relationship with the Duke of Sussex or Prince William.

In fact, in Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's biography Finding Freedom, they alleged the brothers "can be hot and cold with their father," pointing to one 2018 incident in particular as an example.