Last night’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ was full of shocking bombshells.

Cynthia’s daughter Noelle came out as sexually fluid, Eva Marcille revealed she didn’t want her kids around Kenya Moore’s bad energy and Dennis McKinley finally admitted to cheating on Porsha Williams while she was pregnant with their child. Porsha also revealed that she slept with Dennis amidst their separation even after he asked for her ring back! Of course, Cynthia and Kandi were shocked to hear she actually gave it back.

Watch our recap to find out all the details from last night’s episode.