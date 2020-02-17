trending in BABIES
Ashley Graham took to Instagram on Monday, February 17 to share a photo of her post-baby stretch marks. The model posed for a nude selfie that showed the after effects of pregnancy on her abdomen, and her fans were quick to praise her for keeping it real in the comments section of her post.
💥 10 MILLION 💥 I’ve had LOTS to celebrate recently and so much of it is thanks to you! As my career has evolved and grown I’ve always been able to rely on your love and support so here’s to 10 MILLION! Can’t wait to see where this journey takes us 💘
Baby boy is the size of a coconut this week and already getting some advice from @gayleking on my podcast @prettybigdealpod 💙 Gayle you are wild and I LOVE IT. We fast forwarded your story about the stripper pole 🤣
Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too🙋🏻♀️ After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough, but my friend Chelsea @cmrh and ceo at @fridamom is making waves and starting honest conversations. It’s unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver.
I only wear clothes if I have to nowadays
