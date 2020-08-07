The new Thursday exclusive of The Real Housewives of New York City saw Ramona Singer add some fire to the show.

The show’s new episode with some intense confrontations picked up from last week — where an upset Ramona walked away after having a heated exchange with Leah McSweeney during their Cancun trip. Dorinda was seen putting the intoxicated Sonja to bed and went, and then went off to check on Ramona.

On the beach, Dorinda Medley and Ramona had an intense confrontation, where Dorinda wanted to ensure if Ramona was okay.

“Are you okay?” Ramona, 63, said, replying to Dorinda’s question whether she was okay. “I heard you screaming at everybody.”

Dorinda went on to say how she does not like Sonja coming to dinner “a mess,” and complained about how she puts her to bed.

“Sonja is a mess,” Dorinda replied. “I don’t like when she comes to dinner a mess. I put her to bed.”

“But you’ve been a mess like that before,” Ramona said.

“No, I have not,” Dorinda said. “You’ve been a mess before, and I’ve helped you. I’ve never called you out on it.”

Both the ladies continued their argument on the beach, and Dorinda had much fire to spit:

“You should be ashamed of yourself. I came down to talk to you as a friend, and that’s what you say,” said Dorinda after Ramona accused her of having a drinking problem.

Many more accusations followed on the episode, which ended with LuAnn de Lesseps and Dorinda agreeing not to call out each other’s drinking habits.

With so much drama in the last episode, there’s so much to expect from the new one, and the episode’s trailer doesn’t disappoint. The ladies are seen continuing their Cancun adventure, and all of them come back to Dorinda’s drinking once again.