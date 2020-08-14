Rob Kardashian shared several images on his Instagram profile of sister Kylie Jenner‘s 23rd birthday, but what most followers noticed was his amazing weight-loss.

Rob has been very secretive about how much weight he has lost, but in the photo with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, he can be seen relaxing on a pool float – and the difference is incredible.

ROB KARDASHIAN’S REQUEST TO GET PRIMARY CUSTODY OF DAUGHTER DREAM GETS DENIED

He captioned the series of images with “Most Beautiful trip of my Life with the Fam‼️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kyliejenner‼️ Love You.”

Rob’s weight-loss has also given his self-confidence a major boost and is rumored to be more involved in filming of the family’s television show Keep Up With The Kardashians.

“The Kardashians are proud of Rob for losing so much weight. More than anything, they’re relieved that he’s taking better care of himself. He used to isolate himself from the rest of the world and spend days on end eating junk food, watching TV, and playing video games. He seems to have snapped out of it,” a source close to the family said.

FLIRTY! ROB KARDASHIAN MIGHT HAVE A NEW GIRLFRIEND

Rob has been cutting out junk food and is sticking to a high-protein diet, mixed in with several hours at the gym per day.

A family insider recently let slip that “Khloe and Tristan have been acting as Rob’s personal trainers and have been doing workouts including cardio, running, push-ups, and dead-lifting at Khloe’s home gym.”

His determination to lose weight started more than two years ago, and he only recently shared pictures of his slimmer self on his social media profiles.