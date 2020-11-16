Rochelle Cressman, a former Pennsylvania middle school gym teacher, has pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student for seven months.

Cressman appeared in court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, on three counts of statutory sexual assault with a teenager, with each one not only including a $25,000 fine but also a hefty sentence of 20 years in prison.

As the case unfolded in court, Pennsylvania State Police revealed that the sexual relationship was, indeed, initiated by the adult, who continuously abused the unidentified boy from September 2018 through April 2019.

Their encounters were said to have taken place twice a week at her former home in Oil Creek Township and Titusville, and according to Times Observer, Cressman had threatened the boy not to tell anybody about their secret get-togethers otherwise she was going to hurt herself and the teen if things were to get out.

The boy, who was identified as one of Cressman’s students at the middle school, decided to keep quiet but things had eventually gotten out to the teen’s parents.

The Meadville Tribune added that the victim’s mother had uncovered her son’s relationship with his teacher, and she immediately contacted authorities to start an investigation. When her son was quizzed about his involvement with Cressman, he said they had sex at least 10 times and also shared other sexual encounters.

The married 33-year-old, who worked at Titusville Middle School, was arrested back in May 2019 and had amassed an astounding 66 criminal counts — 33 of those were dropped by the prosecutors as part a plea deal, insisting that Cressman deserves a minimum of six years and maximum of 12 behind bars, followed by 10 years of probation.

Her lawyer, Stephen Colafella, confirmed that his client would serve at least 10 years of probation following her incarceration and that she would also register as a sex offender.

Cressman started working at the middle school back in 2009 until April 2019, when she was arrested for her crime.

She had initially been charged with 42 counts of indecent assault, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, 10 counts of statutory sexual assault

For now, the disgraced teacher continues to enjoy her freedom on a $75,000 bond, but she is due back in court for her sentencing on Feb. 16.