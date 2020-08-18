Ron Meyer is out as Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal after he disclosed that a woman, who was not an employee of NBCU, tried to “extort” him and “falsely implicate” NBCUniversal.

NBCU CEO Jeff Shell announced the news Tuesday morning in a company memo: “I am writing to share some unfortunate news. Late last week Ron Meyer informed NBCUniversal that he had acted in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values.”

“Based on Ron’s disclosure of these actions, we have mutually concluded that Ron should leave the company, effective immediately.”

Meyer released a statement of his own, detailing the reasons behind his sudden departure: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from NBCUniversal. I recently disclosed to my family and the company that I made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me.”

The 75-year-old continued, “Admittedly, this is a woman I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago. I made this disclosure because other parties learned of the settlement and have continuously attempted to extort me into paying them money or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me.”

“After I disclosed this matter to the company, we mutually decided that I should step down from my role as Vice Chairman of NBCUniversal.”

Meyer had been with the company for 25 years. However, things have changed a lot in Hollywood since Meyer began his tenure at NBCU.

Nowadays there is no room for this kind of behavior and zero tolerance when it comes to light on behalf of Hollywood power players.

It was well known that the co-founder of CAA had his vices, which included women and gambling. A source told Deadline, “That’s just Ronny.”

As of this morning, Meyer’s bio had been scrubbed from the NBCUniversal company website.

Meyer began as president & COO of Universal Studio in 1995. He was then promoted to NBCUniversal vice chairman in 2013.

In the new role, he provided strategic guidance and counsel to all aspects of the media company, including its film and TV assets as well as its theme parks.