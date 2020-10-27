Love is in the air, yet the wind is not blowing it Sam Smith‘s way. The non-binary singer, who uses the pronouns they/them, said they’ve been “searching all over” for their soulmate.

The 28-year-old expressed their desire to find a boyfriend and start a family by the age of 35 while speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday, October 26.

As they wait for the right man to settle down with, Smith explained, “I’m going to work my ass off until then [and] hopefully find a boyfriend — but they’re absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London.” While noting they’ve been “searching all over,” Smith added: “Honestly, I’ve been on the frontline now for a good three years and it’s exhausting.”

The “Stay With Me” singer also talked about wanting kids. “I want all of it,” they confessed. “I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day. I want to be mummy. I’m definitely going to do that at some point, but I’ve still got more in me. I’ve still got ambition.”

The Grammy winner added: “I try and settle it down all the time and play it down, but I’m ambitious and I would still want to sing to people and do this job. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Last year, Smith said they hoped for kids by the age of 30. “I’d like to step off from touring for a few years and venture into that. … I’d like two [kids]. I think I need to find a husband first though, but I can do it alone.”

The “Dancing With A Stranger” singer — who came out as non-binary in 2019 — was most recently linked to 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn before the couple split in June 2018. Smith previously told The Mirror, while they were still together, “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single because when I brought out In The Lonely Hour, I was so lonely. But now I’m singing songs about another guy, I’m quite happy.”

Their whirlwind romance seemed to come to an end when the artist deleted all traces of Flynn from their social media feed. The former flames were together for nine months.

Shortly after publicly announcing Smith’s sexuality, they started dating dancer and model Jonathon Ziezel in 2014. However, the pair quickly ended their romance two months later. Since then, Smith had rumored flings but nothing seemed to stick. The pop star previously discussed the difficulty of dating as a celebrity. “My life from the outside can seem glamorous,” they admitted, “but the reality is that I am on tour every other year and I’m never home, and it’s public.”

Now, Smith is just looking for a “Good Thing,” even if that stems from “Dancing With A Stranger!” Smith is set to release their third album Love Goes on October, 30. They previously shared possible lyrics to the Love Goes album on Monday, October 26. “Did you lie to me⁠/ When you said I was all that you need⁠/ Guess we’ll never know all the beautiful things we could be… #LoveGoes,” Smith captioned the Instagram post of them looking longingly into the distance.