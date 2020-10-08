Confined by COVID-19 restrictions? Don’t let that stop you voting in the 2020 Presidential Election — even if you have to do vote-by-mail in the buff.

That was the message sent out when a slew of comedians and actors stripped down Wednesday, October 7, for a PSA.

Sarah Silverman shared the star-studded video on Twitter with a caption saying, “We made a PSA to help you make sure your mail-in vote counts!”

We made a PSA to help you make sure your mail-in vote counts! (Said in the cadence of “or am I being obtuse”)

… Or are we “singing Imagine” https://t.co/eLYFs9uwd2 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 7, 2020

The video begins with Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Josh Gad, and Mark Ruffalo, naked.

“I’m here to talk about voting,” a nude Chelsea Handler says.

Actress Ryan Bathe then says, “Did you know that ballots could be naked?”

“And if you don’t do exactly what I tell you, your ballot could get thrown out,” Silverman says.

The stars go on to remind voters to read and follow the instructions that come on their mail-in ballots.

“If they say to use a black pen, use a black pen,” Handler says.

The celebs also mention that in some states like Pennsylvania, voters have two envelopes they must place ballots in, otherwise, it’s called a “naked ballot.”

The video concludes with a message reminding those who plan to vote-by-mail to follow instructions carefully and to mail or drop off ballots as soon as possible.

If you are planning to drop off your ballots, perhaps you might want to do it fully-clothed …