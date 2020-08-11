There’s a mini Wizards of Waverly Place reunion going on, and the actors seem pretty excited.

The hit Disney show might have called curtains eight years ago, but the bond between characters seems not to be fading.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie, who played Alex and Justin Russo respectively, have reunited briefly, sharing the moment with the world.

They both posted a video of themselves separated by just a green wall on their social media.

Gomez took to Instagram to share the short video, while Henrie shared it on both Instagram and Tiktok.

Both of them say “hmm…” in the clip.

Co-star Gregg Sulkin who played Mason on the iconic TV show also commented “Hmmmmm” on the post.

The tease came for a bigger reunion. Both Gomez and Henrie have collaborated behind the scenes of what’s going to be Henrie’s directorial debut This Is The Year. The duo has hyped up the release of the film and has promised an interactive premiere. They will be introducing the movie, and the segment will be followed by a Q&A hosted by the well-known TikTok stars Dixie D’ Ameli and Charli. There will also be a performance by lovelytheband.

The movie, which is dubbed to be a “feel-good” drama also stars Henrie. It is about a high nerdy school student’s road trip to a music festival so that he can win over a girl. Set to launch on Aug. 28, the ticket sales for the film’s virtual premiere will go to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The movie looks like a classic teen comedy — something that the fans of Wizards of Waverly Place will have a taste for.

This is not the first time Henrie is working on a film. He had previously worked as a writer with Bug Hall and Pepe Portillo. The film will also be casting Jeff Farlin and Gregg Sulkin, who have previously been cast in Wizards of Waverly Place.

“This movie is all about change, a theme that couldn’t be more relevant in 2020,” says Gomez while teasing the movie.

In September last year, Henrie spoke about how he had discussed a reunion for Wizards of Waverly Place with Selena Gomez, wondering what a reboot for the hit show would look like.

“It’s not formal,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “But, Selena and I sit and talk about what the reboot would be, and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing.”

“We want to start the show like a few years later,” he continued. “Start them off at the worst place ever so that way throughout the series you give them a nice, beautiful arch of reuniting. Start them off divided. Alex is a fashionista, off killing it in some other part of the realm. Justin’s, like, the principal [of WizTech] who has a family now… [Jake T. Austin’s] Max has the sub shop, but it’s run down. Start us all completely discombobulated and then throughout the course of the series you bring us all together.”