Selena Gomez is making a statement with her latest outfit! While attending her album release party in New York City on Tuesday, January 14, the 27-year-old singer rocked a cute and comfy ensemble!
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Selena Gomez is making a statement with her latest outfit! While attending her album release party in New York City on Tuesday, January 14, the 27-year-old singer rocked a cute and comfy ensemble!
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!