Big mistake! Selena Gomez fans were left appalled over a scene in the Saved by the Bell reboot, which saw the show make fun of her kidney transplant.

The “Hands To Myself” singer underwent surgery back in 2017, with her pal Francia Raisa donating her kidney to save Gomez’s life. Gomez was battling lupus — an autoimmune disease that attacks the tissues and organs of her body — at the time.

And while the 28-year-old has been very honest about the health problems she faces on a day-to-day basis due to her long-term struggle with the illness, making any sort of joke about the Disney Channel alum’s health was in poor taste to begin with.

Saved by the Bell, that's disgusting. Selena almost lost her life, jokes about her kidney transplant is NOT FUNNY. Respect Selena Gomez. pic.twitter.com/c8AZbsU1m0 — Selena Charts (@selenachartsbr) November 28, 2020

FANS THINK SELENA GOMEZ’S NEW SONG ‘FEEL ME’ IS ABOUT EX JUSTIN BIEBER CHEATING

In the latest episode of the Peacock series, Bayside High students were seen arguing as they pondered who her donor was, despite the fact that Gomez never shied away from the fact that it was her Raisa who offered her kidney.

“I know for a fact that Selena Gomez’s kidney donor was Justin Bieber’s mum,” one student said during the back-and-forth argument. “God I wish that I had my phone so I could prove it.”

But it didn’t end there, as another student chimed in, convinced that it was Gomez’s former best friend Demi Lovato who was the donor.

CELEBS UNDER FIRE FOR PARTYING AMID COVID-19—JUSTIN BIEBER, KENDALL JENNER & MORE!

“Prove what? That you’re an idiot,” she hit back. “It was Demi Lovato’s kidney. “They’re best friends, like you and I were.”

Just a few moments later, the camera cuts to another angle of the hallway, with a white wall in the background covered in graffiti asking the question: “Does Selena Gomez even have kidneys?”

It didn’t take long for fans to sound off on Twitter on how disturbing the scenes were to watch, questioning why show producers would give their approval to such ignorant screenwriting on a sensitive topic about someone’s health condition.

the show “saved by the bell reboot” has an extremely disgusting scene where they were mocking the superstar selena gomez’s health, by writing this on the wall. i don’t know what was the point of it, all i know that it needs to be removed asap, thank you. @UniversalTV @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/LYRkdPPljV — ‘ (@littleselss) November 28, 2020

“A TV show called Saved by the Bell has ‘does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?’ Written on the wall. This is so disgusting and unnecessary. Selena doesn’t deserve this. Respect Selena Gomez,” one furious fan tweeted after having watched the episode.

Another continued to express similar thoughts, writing: “Saved by the Bell, that’s disgusting. Selena almost lost her life, jokes about her kidney transplant is NOT FUNNY. Respect Selena Gomez.”

WHO IS CARL LENTZ? LEARN ABOUT THE HILLSONG PASTOR & JUSTIN BIEBER‘S FORMER PAL

The outrage that came with the airing of the controversial episode led Peacock, NBCUniversal and the show’s executive producers to issue an immediate statement for their insensitive remarks about Gomez and her kidney transplant.

“We apologize. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health,” the statement read, via Variety. “We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC.”

Gomez has yet to publicly address the situation.