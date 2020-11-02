We’re all adjusting to the “new normal” with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic changing the way we interact with one other.

Most states have been under some form of quarantine or lockdown since March — yet it seems like some of our favorite celebs have forgotten all about that.

Kim Kardashian came under fire last month when she threw herself a lavish 40th birthday party on a private island so she and some of her closest friends could “pretend things were normal” for just a moment.

Fans were irate and called out the “privileged” star on social media. “Hi Poors! I know you’re hurting right now and can’t figure out how you’re going to feed your family, but please enjoy these photos of my family’s expensive vacation! I know I’m lucky to be so fabulously wealthy so I’ll make mention of it to sound sympathetic (I’m really not tho),” one user commented sarcastically.

Then, over the weekend, Kendall Jenner threw a Halloween-themed birthday bash for herself and a socially distant 100 people. (Insert eye roll)

The lavish soirée was thrown at Harriet’s Rooftop in Los Angeles with guests warned not to “post on social media of any kind,” according to TMZ. Of course, many of the guests in attendance — including Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and many more — were photographed without masks and not adhering to social distance guidelines.

Earlier this year, Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin came under attack for hosting their own party at their expansive Beverly Hills mansion, forgoing all lockdown guidelines.

Even RHOC star Kelly Dodd had to defend herself from throwing a wedding shower with a group of her friends who were all spotted without masks on.

OK! takes a look at celebs who were caught partying amid COVID-19.