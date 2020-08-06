Daisy Coleman, who was featured in the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy about rape victims, has died by suicide at the age of 23.

Her struggles with her alleged rape at the age of 14 and the trauma around it was detailed in the 2016 documentary.

Daisy’s mother, heartbroken by the incident, confirmed the news on her Facebook post on Tuesday, Aug. 4 and said that her daughter never quite recovered “from what those boys did to her”.

“My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman committed suicide tonight. If you saw crazy/messages and posts it was because I called the police to check on her. She was my best friend and amazing daughter,” she wrote. “I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her! She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone,” wrote Melinda Coleman.

JEANNIE MAI EXPLAINS HOW HER DIVORCE BROUGHT UP REPRESSED EMOTIONS FROM HER CHILDHOOD SEXUAL ABUSE

The sexual assault survivor made gallant efforts to prevent future sexual violence among teens and worked in the 2017 national campaign — SafeBAE (Safe Before Anyone Else). The motive of the campaign was to help others who had gone through sexual or physical violence.

In their tribute to Daisy, the organization took to Facebook to talk about the efforts Daisy had made to prevent aggressions – sexual and physical aggression.

“As all of our supporters know, Daisy has fought for many years to both heal from her assault and prevent future sexual violence among teens. She was our sister in this work and much of the driving force behind it,” read a part of safeBAE’s statement.

DEMI LOVATO HINTS SHE WAS SEXUALLY ABUSED AFTER BEING ACCUSED OF HARASSING BODYGUARD

“We are shattered and shocked by her passing from suicide. She had been in EMDR therapy for 2 years, working on her triggers and healing from the many traumas in her life. She had many coping demons and had been facing and overcoming them all, but as many of you know, healing is not a straight path or any easy one. She fought longer and harder than we will ever know,” it added.

No one was convicted in the case for the assault on Han. 8, 2012 in Missouri, US, and the Netflix documentary even highlighted the backlash she received from her community.

Later, she described her life to be “a log, reckless winter” after the attack in a2013 piece she wrote for xojane.

Daisy revealed in a 2017 interview that she had forgiven her “rapist” and did not feel any resentment towards the “attacker”.

“I was very young (when it happened) so obviously I did not cope with it well. I was very negative towards myself. I lost all of my confidence,” she told Daily Mail.